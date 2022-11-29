BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three Houston men have been sentenced to federal prison for burglary in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston Tuesday.

Marvin Charles Collins, 33, Aqunis Marquis Green, 23 and Antonio Thomas Foster, 21 each pleaded guilty on July 19 to conspiracy to commit bank theft.

On Nov. 29, Collins received a sentence of 29 months in federal prison along with being ordered to pay $257,789 in restitution, Green was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison with a restitution order of $70,324, and Foster received a sentence of 21 months and must pay restitution of $70,324.

The sentencing hearings were held in front of U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder, III.

According to information presented in court, Collins, Green and Foster, along with four other co-conspirators, conspired to burglarize ATMs in the Bowie County area.

On Jan. 26, 2021, an ATM located at the Texar Federal Credit Union on Gibson Lane in Texarkana was burglarized and approximately $127,654 was stolen. On Feb. 2, 2021, an ATM located at the Texar Federal Credit Union on W. 7th Street in Wake Village was also burglarized and approximately $10,513 was stolen.

In each burglary, one of the co-conspirators stole a pickup truck and then the defendants attached chains to the ATM and used the stolen truck to break open the ATM. There was approximately $60,000 in damage done to each ATM.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Wake Village Police Department, the Texarkana Police Department, and the Queen City Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan R. Jackson.