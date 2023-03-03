NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office has announced that two 18-year-olds and a juvenile have been arrested after allegedly threatening someone with a knife.

Angel Moreno and Angel Marcelino Rivera Montelongo, both 18, have been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and are being held at Nacogdoches County Jail. Officials said a juvenile was also arrested for organized criminal activity and is being held at a juvenile detention center.

No injuries were reported and officials said it is believed this altercation started because of an off-campus altercation that is being investigated.

According to Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, additional charges may be filed and the investigation is ongoing.