Thursday night shooting leaves 3 people injured in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — Three people were seriously injured following a late-night shooting Thursday in Texarkana.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of Walter Steet.
According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, after detectives gathered evidence and questioned multiple people they learned the shooting was drug-related.
TAPD said the investigation is ongoing and multiple arrest warrants will be issued.
Anyone with information about this shooting event is encouraged to call Crimestoppers (903) 794-7867 or TAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at (903) 798-3154.
