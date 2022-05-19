TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Fugitive Danny Dwayne Roach, 46, who recently allegedly revoked his probation for several felony offenses, was apprehended by Titus County officials during a search warrant, the Titus County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday.

In addition to Danny, two others were arrested during the warrant and were identified as Kolby Dwayne Roach, 20, and Brent Austin Williams, 27.

According to the sheriff’s office, information was received via the public’s help which gave deputies the ability to establish sufficient probable cause as to Roach’s whereabouts, leading to the obtaining of a search warrant for a residence on the 2000 block of CR 3330.

Titus County deputies were joined by the local Texas Game Warden to search the residence and property. As officials arrived at the scene, Roach reportedly attempted to escape out of the back of the residence but was promptly arrested.

During the execution of the warrant, Roach and two other young men were arrested for various charges and warrants.

Danny was arrested on two warrants, one for a motion or order for a probation revocation and the other for online solicitation of a minor sexual conduct. Kolby was arrested for the alleged assault of a peace officer, as well as two misdemeanor offenses including resisting arrest and evading arrest or detention. Williams was arrested on a warrant for misdemeanor theft.

All three subjects are currently in the Titus County Jail awaiting arraignment. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office thanked the public for providing information that led to Roach’s arrest, as well as thanks to the local Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens for their assistance in the investigation.