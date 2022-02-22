MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple burglaries from the past two weeks and several of them have been at homes.

The department released a lengthy statement Tuesday discussing the various break-ins and giving homeowners tips on how they can better protect themselves.

Feb. 9

Two burglars were interrupted during an early-morning break-in after the homeowner heard a noise near the dead-end of CR 4030 and CR 4400.

Two people wearing gray or light-colored hoodies fled the scene with a stolen handgun and other items from the inside of a car.

Feb. 12

A lone burglar broke into a metal shop building in Talco and stole a cordless pole saw.

The thief was wearing a light-colored hoodie, blue jeans and glasses.

Feb. 13

A car burglar broke into a vehicle in the 2400 block of CR 4844 and stole a “significant amount of cash.”

Shortly after that, burglars were chased away from a home on CR 4825 wearing “some type of hoodies and masks.”

Feb. 14

Another person broke into the metal shop in Talco. However, nothing was discovered missing.

The Titus County Sheriff’s Office had a few tips for how residents could protect themselves from theft:

Leave cars locked. Most burglars don’t try them to avoid making noise

Take guns and other expensive items into your home at night

Keep some kind of video surveilance around your home and yard, if possible

If you have any information on any of these burglaries, you are asked to call (903) 572-6641 and speak to an investigator with details.