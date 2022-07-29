TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested in Titus County Friday morning after deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance.

Titus County sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance Friday morning on the as they were investigating an alleged domestic assault on the 1300 block of FM 899, they reportedly found approximately three pounds of marijuana inside the residence.

Deputies then found probable cause to arrest 37-year-old Carl Floyd Grant of Titus County for possession of marijuana less than five pounds, more than four ounces and assault causing bodily injury to a family member, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

The sheriff’s office says that Grant is currently on parole and is a registered sex offender. He now sits in the Titus County Jail while he awaits his arraignment.