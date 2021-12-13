Titus County man wanted for stalking

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 46-year-old Danny Dwayne Roach.

He is wanted on a warrant for revocation of probation and stalking. According to the most recent information, Roach drives a white extended cab pickup that is either a Chevy or GMC.

Anyone with information regarding Roach’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Titus County Sheriff’s Office at 903-572-6641 and ask to speak with any deputy.