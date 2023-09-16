TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Titus County Sheriff’s Office said they’re searching for a man considered dangerous after a chase on Friday.

Matthew Colvile allegedly led Lamar County law enforcement on a chase through Red River County and into northern Titus County before bailing out of a reportedly stolen vehicle at his residence on Titus County Road 1925, officials said.

Colvile reportedly continued to flee and got into a dark colored side by side/UTV that he drove into the woods. TCSO said he rammed several police vehicles in Lamar County and is believed to be in possession of one firearm at least.

As of 11:30 p.m. on Friday he was still at large and officials believe he’s still in the area of his residence.