Titus County sheriff’s jailer charged with theft of inmate’s property

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) — A Titus County jailer is charged with theft for allegedly stealing property that belonged to an inmate.

On Friday, the Titus County Sheriff’s Office arrested jailer Sheila K. Landers for theft of property that allegedly occurred while she was on the job.

Sheriff Tim Ingram ordered an investigation when an inmate who had been released said some of his property that was supposed to be stored at the jail was missing.

Video footage from the jail showed Landers had taken the items, a news release said. She told investigators she had the items at her home.

“We will not allow criminal activity by anyone, including our own employees,” Ingram said. “This arrest shows a testament to a fair, firm, and consistent stance against anyone who breaks the law.”