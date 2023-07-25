TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Investigators with the Titus County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public’s assistance in locating Zachary Taylor Holt.

Holt, 30, is from the DFW metro area, and officials said he is known for operating a construction company across north and east Texas under a trade name of Next Level Steel Buildings LLC.

According to officials, Holt is wanted in connection with an investigation into a report filed by a Titus County property owner who alleged that around July 2022, Holt “defrauded the complainant out of a significant amount of money in the process of building a home for the complainant.”

Authorities said Holt likely resides somewhere in the DFW area, but it is unknown exactly where he currently is residing. Titus County Sheriff’s investigators are asking for the public to reach out the Titus County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 572-6641 or to notify any local or state law enforcement agency about where Holt might be.