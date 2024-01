ROCKY MOUND, Texas (KETK) – The Camp County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported theft of a 2019 Branson 3520R tractor, front loader and a backhoe attachment.

The sheriff’s office said they were notified of the alleged Rocky Mound area theft around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

“The owner had last seen the equipment on Jan. 4,” Camp County Sheriff John Cortelyou said.

Anyone with information about the theft or who has seen the tractor is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 903-856-6651.