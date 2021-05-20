Traffic stop in Rusk County leads to seizure of drugs, arrest

Crime & Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — A traffic stop Thursday afternoon in Rusk County has led to the seizure of a gun, cash and drugs, Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said.

A deputy pulled someone over for a traffic violation on Country Road 3223 and then, when the driver would not consent to being searched, sent for K-9 Vana, who indicated drugs were in the vehicle.

Deputies found the seized items inside and took the driver, who was not immediately identified, into custody to face felony drug possession charges, the sheriff said.

Photos Courtesy Rusk County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51