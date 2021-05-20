Traffic stop in Rusk County leads to seizure of drugs, arrest

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — A traffic stop Thursday afternoon in Rusk County has led to the seizure of a gun, cash and drugs, Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said.

A deputy pulled someone over for a traffic violation on Country Road 3223 and then, when the driver would not consent to being searched, sent for K-9 Vana, who indicated drugs were in the vehicle.

Deputies found the seized items inside and took the driver, who was not immediately identified, into custody to face felony drug possession charges, the sheriff said.