Traffic stop leads to 2 arrests in Van Zandt County

WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – A traffic stop led to two being arrested Saturday in Van Zandt County.

Sheriff Steve Hendrix and Chief Deputy Craig Shelton were patrolling in the Rolling Oaks subdivision north of Wills Point when they noticed a vehicle turn out of Rolling Oaks without using a turn signal. The vehicle also did not have their rear license plate illuminated.

When they stopped the vehicle, they found both passengers to have arrest warrants. 40-year-old David Porter and 49-year-old Candie Rai, both of Wills Point, were arrested.

Porter was arrested for parole violation and Rai was arrested for evading arrest detention with a vehicle, according to the Van Zandt County Jail records.

Sheriff Hendrix stated “Rolling Oaks and several other communities are going to be a focus to reduce crime and put the drug dealers out of business” he also said “in the coming months there are several special operations planned to achieve these results.”