Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — A traffic stop in Jacksonville on Wednesday has led to the arrest of a man on a drug charge and the seizure of drugs.

Jason Heady was charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and booked into Cherokee County Jail on a $25,000 bond, a new release said.

Heady was one of three people that was in a car that was stopped Wednesday afternoon in the 500 block of James Street in Jacksonville.

After the department’s K-9 Officer Odin indicated drugs were likely present, deputies secured a search warrant and found 33 grams of meth in the vehicle.