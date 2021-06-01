Trial date for Tyler man charged with murder set for January 2022

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For the first time in nearly a year, a Tyler man accused of murder at a shopping center appeared in court on Wednesday for an update on his case.

27-year-old Kristian Perdomo is charged with the murder of 45-year-old Bradley Brockman, which stems from a shooting at the Westwood Shopping Center.

Last June, Perdomo rejected a plea offer and said that he wanted to go to trial.

After some negotiating between both teams of attorneys, 114th District Court Judge Austin Jackson set the trial to begin on January 24, 2022. This date was decided due to extensive trial backups in other cases and the need for prosecutors to prepare an extensive amount of evidence and witnesses.

Prosecutors said they expect the trial to last over multiple weeks and the defense team said they would be prepared to handle that size of a trial.

When Perdomo was originally arrested in December 2018, investigators believed that he would be able to be connected to four other unsolved shootings that had occurred over the previous two weeks. However, he has still only been charged with just Brockman’s murder.