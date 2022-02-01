ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – A trial date has been set for an Athens man accused of killing his girlfriend in an alleged act of domestic violence.

The trial for Dameon Tarrel Williams, 31, is scheduled to start on March 28 in the Henderson County court of Judge R. Scott McKee.

Williams is accused of killing his girlfriend Ashley Koonce in February 2020. According to family, Koonce took her three children to her mother’s house to escape the abusive relationship that Friday.

Koonce’s family said Williams followed her the next day on Saturday and shot her in the front yard. He then turned himself in to the authorities and was held on a $1 million bond in the Henderson County Jail.

Williams is the father of Koonce’s oldest son, Dameon Jr.