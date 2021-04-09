Trial date set for East Texas woman accused of killing mother, removing baby from womb

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A trial date has been set for the East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston woman and removing her baby from her womb.

Taylor Parker, 27, is charged with capital murder, murder, and kidnapping in the death of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock and her baby in October. According to court documents, Parker confessed to the crime and admitted to pretending to be pregnant in order to claim the baby as her own.

Parker was in court Friday for a pre-trial hearing, in which the judge set the trial to begin on June 27, 2022.

Prosecutors said they are seeking the death penalty for three reasons: Hancock’s murder was pre-mediated, due to the heinous nature of the crime and Parker showed no remorse.

Parker is due back in court for another pre-trial hearing on May 28.