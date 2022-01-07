Trial date set for man accused of running over teen with boat on Lake Palestine

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man who is accused of killing a Tyler teenager on Lake Palestine in 2019 officially has a trial date.

33-year-old Jeffrey Hampton is charged with manslaughter and accidental boating death. Back on June 2, 2019, 14-year-old Roberto Carlos Bermejo Hernandez was killed while swimming on Lake Palestine. He will be back in court for trial on April 18.

Hampton was arrested the next day and has been held in the Smith County Jail ever since on a $1 million bond. His trial was initially set for mid-2019, however, his head defense attorney, Mishae Boren, was out on maternity leave.

Before the trial could be rescheduled, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the case was put on hold indefinitely.

Hampton has prior convictions for DWI and drug possession. Officials took blood for toxicology tests when Hampton was arrested, the results of which have not been released.