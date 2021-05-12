Trial date set for Whitehouse man accused in shooting death

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The trial of one of three men accused in the Nov. 5, 2017, shooting death of Andrew Carpenter, 19, of Tyler, has been scheduled for June 28.

The trial was set after Martin Wesley Reynolds Jr., 21, of Whitehouse, rejected a plea deal in 114th District Court for a 15-year sentence for his guilty plea to the first-degree murder charge.

Two other men, Colton Wade Tate and Nathan Ryan Garcia, also are charged with murder in the shooting death.

The arrest warrant affidavit said Reynolds and Carpenter got into an argument on the phone. Witnesses told detectives the cellphone was on speaker and Carpenter told Reynolds if he showed up at the residence he was going to put a gun to his head.

The affidavit says that Garcia drove Reynolds from Whitehouse to the residence on Deerwood Drive to confront Carpenter. Detectives also said Tate provided Reynolds a pistol.