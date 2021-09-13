Trial for Smith County constable charged with prostitution begins Monday

Smith County Pct. 2 Constable Josh Black faces trial in his first of two prostitution charges on Monday. (Photo via Smith County Sheriff’s Office)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Monday morning marks the beginning of the first of two upcoming trials for Smith County Pct. 2 Constable Josh Black.

Black was arrested for misdemeanor prostitution and felony official oppression just days after being elected last November after he was indicted by a grand jury. He is still the acting constable for his precinct, which covers the southwest portion of Smith County.

Map of Precinct 2 in Smith County for JP and Constable. (via Smith County)

Official oppression is typically classified as a Class A misdemeanor in Texas but can be upgraded to a third-degree felony in certain cases, which it was in Black’s.

In Texas, a law enforcement officer can be charged with official oppression under any of the following circumstances:

Intentionally subjecting another to mistreatment or to arrest, detention, search, seizure, dispossession, assessment, or lien that he knows is unlawful

Intentionally denies or impedes another in the exercise or enjoyment of any right, privilege, power, or immunity, knowing his conduct is unlawful

Intentionally subjects another to sexual harassment

No details have been released on what incidents led to Black’s arrest, but judicial records indicate that the incident took place on July 31 of this year.

Another twist was added in the case when he was arrested again on Friday for a separate indictment of prostitution, just three days before his first trial. Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said that the charge dealt with a separate victim than the first.

Under Texas law, the maximum penalty for a Class A misdemeanor in a fine of no more than $4,000 and/or a one-year sentence in county jail.

Black was appointed to be the Pct. 2 Constable back in 2018 when Andy Dunklin vacated his position to become the precinct’s Justice of the Peace. He ran unopposed in the 2020 election this week.

He holds an associate’s degree in criminal justice from TJC and graduated in 2007 from TJC’s 10th session Police Academy. He has completed training at The Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Institute of Criminal Justice at Sam Houston State University for constables.

Black also served in the army component of the Texas State Guard, 2nd battalion 19th regiment, where he received the regimental commanders’ award.