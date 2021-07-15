Trial set for man charged with Tyler Mother’s Day homicide

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A trial has been set for a man charged with the Mother’s Day murder in Tyler.

James Smith III was arrested for the offense. His trial is set for April 2022.

The shooting happened in 2019 at a gas station along Highway 64 west.

When law enforcement made it to the location, they found a deceased man inside a car right in front of the store.

The man was arrested with the help of witnesses and the victim’s family.

The two men involved in the shooting knew each other for years and previously had drug related arguments.

Smith is being charged with murder and he has been in the Smith County Jail awaiting his trial.

His bond was set at $750,000.