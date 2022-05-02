RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans charged in the 2020 disappearance of 18-year-old Tyress Gipson appeared in court Monday afternoon for brief pre-trial hearings.

Breonna M. Jimenez and Cameron D. Shead, both Palestine natives, were arrested two years ago roughly two weeks after Gipson was last seen.

They were charged with aggravated kidnapping, a second-degree felony in Texas that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Nearly 21 months since his disappearance, Gipson has still not been found.

Both came before 369th District Court Judge Michael Davis. Lawyers for both the prosecution and the defense had no issues to take up before Davis. They will both be due back in court on June 6 with a trial currently set for July.

Agencies from across East Texas and Texas have assisted with the investigation. Gipson’s case was placed into a national database for missing people.

Also charged in the case was Derrick D. Hicks, a Palestine native as well. He was not scheduled for court Monday afternoon. A fourth person, who was 16 years old at the time, was arrested as well. Their name was not released.

The investigation continues into Gipson’s disappearance. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 903-586-2549.

The family has offered a $10,000 reward for any information regarding his disappearance.