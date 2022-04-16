TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office arrested a person who was allegedly driving.

Officials received a video taken by a witness who reported the driver before deputies got involved.

“Grateful for concerned citizens that report illegal behavior and helped take this drunk driver off the road,” said Woody Wallace, Trinity County Sheriff.

The driver was taken off the road after several minutes of allegedly evading. The person was charged with felony evading in a vehicle, two counts of child endangerment, driving while intoxicated and unlawful carry of a weapon.