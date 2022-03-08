TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Trinity County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday for the sexual assault of a child.

Philmore Clines, Jr. was accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old child more than a year ago and took 10 years in prison after pleading no contest to the charges. According District Attorney Bennie Schiro, Clines claimed that he was innocent of the charges against him, but reportedly did not want to risk leaving the decision to a jury.

Schiro said that this was a particularly difficult case to prove due to there being very minimal evidence to convict Clines. According to a press release from the District Attorney’s office, the stories the defendant recounted were confusing to follow as they gave three different versions of the events involving three different defendants, including one incident with all three perpetrators involved at the same time.

Additionally, the victim reportedly mentioned two more perpetrators during the investigation, later retracting the accusation of one of the perpetrators before retracting the retraction. In essence, the child’s stories made it very difficult to paint a clear picture that would provide sufficient evidence to convict Clines.

However, the evidence that sealed Cline’s fate in the case was the physical evidence provided by the Huntsville Memorial Hospital. According to Schiro, a medical exam that was conducted on the child at the hospital indicated that the child had been penetrated.

Schiro added that without this physical evidence, the case would not have been able to stand on its own in court. Thus, with the evidence they had, Schiro said he felt that it was necessary to proceed with the case.