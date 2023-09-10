TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who allegedly stole a senior citizen’s wallet at a Dollar Tree on FM 356.

According to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, Amber Shudy has a felony warrant out for her arrest in connection to the recent Dollar Tree theft.

“Everyone, meet Amber Shudy A/K/A “Boot girl” and “The Tattooed Bandit”… She has won free room and board at the finest Jail in Texas a/k/a The Rock Jail. She has been positively identified as the the person stealing a wallet from a senior citizen at the Dollar Tree on FM 356. Amber is from Humble and is unaware that we arrest thieves in Trinity County.” Sheriff Wallace

Officials asked anyone who has seen Shudy to call The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 936-642-1424.