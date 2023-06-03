TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace is asking for the public’s help identifying the truck used to allegedly steal a RV trailer in Trinity County on Friday.
According to authorities, the truck is a white late model Ford Super Duty 4D FX4 and the trailer is a 2015 Keystone Outback 33’ Bumper-Pull with the license plate number: 8198894.
Sheriff Wallace shared the following points on Facebook:
“1. The people in the white truck are thieves. They stole a RV trailer from Trinity County where we always catch the perp.
2. We have pictures of the thieves leaving with the loot.
3. Nobody likes a thief.
4. The good folks of Trinity County will help keep an eye on for thieves.
5. Thieves are sorry lazy people who have no integrity.
6. A Trinity County Jury will show them a trick that they will not like.
Help us catch a thief!”Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace
Officials said that a 6.5 Savage Bolt Action Rifle with a scope and synthetic black stock was stolen as well.
Anyone with information can call Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 936-642-1424.