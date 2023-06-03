TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace is asking for the public’s help identifying the truck used to allegedly steal a RV trailer in Trinity County on Friday.

According to authorities, the truck is a white late model Ford Super Duty 4D FX4 and the trailer is a 2015 Keystone Outback 33’ Bumper-Pull with the license plate number: 8198894.

Photo courtesy of Trinity County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo courtesy of Trinity County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo courtesy of Trinity County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo courtesy of Trinity County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Wallace shared the following points on Facebook:

“1. The people in the white truck are thieves. They stole a RV trailer from Trinity County where we always catch the perp. 2. We have pictures of the thieves leaving with the loot. 3. Nobody likes a thief. 4. The good folks of Trinity County will help keep an eye on for thieves. 5. Thieves are sorry lazy people who have no integrity. 6. A Trinity County Jury will show them a trick that they will not like. Help us catch a thief!” Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace

Officials said that a 6.5 Savage Bolt Action Rifle with a scope and synthetic black stock was stolen as well.

Anyone with information can call Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 936-642-1424.