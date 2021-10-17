Trinity County Sheriff’s office searching for man wanted for sex offense of a child, considered armed and dangerous

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Trinity County Sheriff’s office are searching for a man that is wanted for sex offense of a child and is considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect, known as Elliott Jeffery Caldwell Jr., 35, of Houston, ran from Harris County toward Trinity County when one of the Trinity County Sheriff deputies spiked Caldwell’s car near Sandy Creek on Hwy 94.

Caldwell ran from the vehicle and was last seen crossing Friday Road near pipeline headed towards Trinity.

“There is a large police presence on State Hwy 94 all the way towards FM 1280 up the pipeline towards Trinity at this time,” Sheriff Woody Wallace said in a Facebook video.

Caldwell is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is around 6’2″ and weighs about 200 pounds. For more information about him, click here.

Sheriff Wallace added that TDC dogs will assist in the search for Caldwell.

“Keep your kids inside if you are in this area don’t let them be running around playing,” Sheriff Wallace said.

If anyone sees Caldwell, they should contact TCSO immediately at (936) 642-1424.