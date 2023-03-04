TROUP, Texas (KETK) – Troup Police Department is asking for the publics help in identifying an alleged driver from a early Saturday morning chase.

Officials said that the pursuit began early on Saturday, March 4 in the City of Troup before going into Cherokee County. The driver of a the white crew cab truck is described by authorities as a white male.

Troup PD is contacting local businesses for video surveillance and asking anyone with any information to call them at 903-842-3211 or message them on the Troup Police Department Facebook page.