TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is looking for a truck caught on video hitting a bus stop in front of the Taco Bell on East 5th Street.

The incident took place on June 18 around 9:15 p.m. officials said. The truck appears to be a Chevrolet with big tires and chrome rims, according to authorities.

“We’re not sure what this person had against this bus stop,” Tyler PD said.

Tyler PD asked the public to contact Detective Flowers at 903-531-1033 if they have any information on the truck or it’s driver.