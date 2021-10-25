TTPD: Deadly shooting may have stemmed from fight at Texas HS

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A 17-year-old is dead and an 18-year-old is in police custody after a fatal shooting in Texarkana, Texas Monday that police say might have stemmed from a fight at Texas High School earlier in the day.

The shooting happened early Monday afternoon on Sidney Drive. Police were called to the scene around 2 p.m. and arrived to find the victim lying in the street, already dead from a gunshot wound. The shooting forced the temporary lockdown of a nearby middle school.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody at a nearby house.

No names have been released. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

