Two accused of shooting that killed teen on Omega Drive booked into Smith County Jail

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The two men that were arrested in connection to a shooting on Omega Drive where a teen was killed were booked in the Smith County Jail.

Tyler residents 19-year-old Andres Urrutia and 21-year-old Lorenzo L. Martinez were originally arrested on July 3 in Dickinson, in Galveston County and were transported back to Tyler where they were booked in the Smith County jail with their bonds set for $1,000,000 each.

The two were allegedly involved in shooting the 3200 block of Omega Dr. on early Wednesday morning around 12:10 a.m. where Jesse McNeely, 17, of Tyler, was shot and killed. McNeely was taken to Christus Mother Frances where he died from his wounds.

Urrutia was also arrested on four outstanding warrants from Tyler PD that were unrelated to the Omega Drive homicide. Urrutia had charges for aggravated robbery, unauthorized used of a motor vehicle, deadly conduct and criminal mischief totaling to a bond of $1.9 million.

This case remains under investigation by detectives and additional arrests could be possible. Anyone with additional information in this case is encouraged to contact Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or CrimeStoppers at 903-597-CUFF (2833). Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against additional suspects in this case or any felony case.