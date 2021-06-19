Two arrested after using ‘skimmers’ to steal credit, debit card information at a gas station in Crockett

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Two men were arrested after they used a device that steals a victim’s credit card and debit card information at a gas station in Crockett.

On Friday, June 18 around 7 a.m., the Crockett Police Department responded to a convenience store in the 1200 block of East Loop 304.

Officers were told by store personnel they suspected occupants of a vehicle at one of the gas pumps installed a “skimmer” inside the gas pump. A “skimmer” is a device installed in gas pumps by criminals to steal a victim’s credit card and debit card information.

As officers were speaking with the employees, the suspects’ vehicle began to leave. Officers were able to stop the car.

After gaining consent, Police searched the vehicle and found multiple credit and debit cards that belonged to several different people, some of which had previously been reported stolen to law enforcement.

Officers also found several gift cards that are used by criminals to clone credit and debit cars using the information by the skimmers. In addition to the cards, officers also found several actual skimmers inside the car and multiple unused gas pump security seals.

Juan Diego Caporales, 48, of Round Rock and 51-year-old Juan Sobrino Montero, of Houston, were arrested and taken to the Houston County Jail.

Both were charged with fraud and possession and use of credit of debit card information as well as unlawful use of criminal instrument.

Prior to this incident, Caporales had a felony warrant for his arrest out of Williamson County for credit card and debit card abuse.

Officers have asked that everyone remain vigilant while using credit or debit cards, especially at a gas station.

If the gas pump looks like it has been opened or tampered wit, use another pump or use a different form of payment. People should also monitor their bank activity regularly for any unusual activity and report any suspicious transactions to their bank and law enforcement.