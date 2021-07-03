Two arrested in Galveston County in connection to shooting that killed teen on Omega Drive in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested in connection to a shooting Wednesday where a teen was killed on Omega Drive in Tyler.

Tyler residents 19-year-old Andres Urrutia and 21-year-old Lorenzo L. Martinez were arrested by Tyler Police detectives in Dickinson in Galveston County with their bonds set for $1,000,000 each.

Urrutia and Martinez were booked into the Galveston County Jail and will be transported back to Tyler.

The two were allegedly involved in shooting the 3200 block of Omega Dr. on early Wednesday morning around 12:10 a.m. where Jesse McNeely, 17, of Tyler, was shot and killed.

McNeely was taken to Christus Mother Frances where he died from his wounds.

Urrutia was also arrested on four outstanding warrants from Tyler PD that were unrelated to the Omega Drive homicide. Urrutia had charges for aggravated robbery, unauthorized used of a motor vehicle, deadly conduct and criminal mischief totaling to a bond of $1.9 million.

This case remains under investigation by detectives and additional arrests could be possible. Anyone with additional information in this case is encouraged to contact Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or CrimeStoppers at 903-597-CUFF (2833). Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against additional suspects in this case or any felony case.