Two arrested in Lufkin, accused of shooting at houses and a car

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested yesterday after three houses and a vehicle were shot at Lufkin.

18-year-old Jakyren Sanford and 20-year-old Odarius Maxie, both from Lufkin, were taken into custody Tuesday morning.

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, dispatch received multiple reports of shots fired. Officers found that properties in the 1500 and 1600 blocks of Keltys Street had been damaged. Though people were home at the time, no injuries were reported.

Two suspects, later identified as Maxie and Sanford, were sitting at Brandon Park when an SUV drove by that the suspects allegedly fired upon. Police say they eventually ran into a home in the 800 block of North Avenue.

Maxie and Sanford were arrested after they were spotted leaving the home at the corner of Sayers and Lakeview streets.

Police said Maxie had a glock magazine in his pants pocket at the time of his arrest. When asked about the magazine, he said the did not know anything about it because the pants were not his.

A search warrant was executed at the home on North Avenue and officers recovered a shotgun and two pistols.

Maxie and Sanford remain in the Angelina County Jail. As of 10 a.m., their bonds had not been set.

Mugshots were not yet available for either suspect.