Two arrested in Rusk County for possession of meth, among other charges

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas men were arrested on Monday for several charges after deputies responded to a suspicious activity report in the county.

Erik Herrera, 33, of Henderson, and Juan Garcia Gonzalez, 20, of Longview were booked into the Rusk County Jail earlier this week.

A suspicious activity report on County Road 424 led to deputies locating and apprehending Herrera and Gonzalez.

During the investigation, suspected stolen property was recovered and returned to the rightful property owner.

Both were charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), theft and criminal trespass. Herrera’s bonds have been set at $10,500 and Gonzalez’s have been set at $9,500.