Texas man charged with capital murder after shootout that killed 2 West Texas deputies

EDEN, Texas (KETK) – Two West Texas deputies were killed late Monday night after a standoff and a man has been charged in their deaths.

28–year-old Jeffrey Nicholas has been booked on two charges of capital murder. Under Texas law, the charge is automatically applied when a law enforcement officer is killed.

Nicholas was involved in a standoff at a building in Eden where he barricaded himself inside following a brief pursuit with law enforcement.

Police say the standoff ended in gunshots, killing two officers and injuring and another victim.

The identities of the officers and additional victim have not been disclosed at this time.

Nicholas is being held on two bonds that total $4 million. If convicted, he will either be sentenced to the death penalty or life in prison.

Several Texas law enforcement officers have suffered attacks in the line of duty over the past two months. DPS Trooper Chad Walker, who began his career in East Texas, died March 31 after being shot after pulling over to help a driver. The shooter was found dead a few days later from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Also in March, an Austin police officer was shot while a DPS officer was injured in Bryan while searching for a man who opened fire in his workplace.

In April, a Burleson police officer was shot multiple times during a traffic stop around 4:15 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for update.