VAN ZANDT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas family is devastated and is seeking justice after finding their two dogs deceased on their property with gunshot wounds. On the morning of Jan. 31, off of Van Zandt County Road 4814, a white Labrador named Jojo and a 4-year-old Collie-Aussie mix who went by Rio, were shot and killed on the owner’s property.

“I let the dogs out of the house to go do their business and about an hour and a half later when I went to feed them, out of the four to five dogs we had, two of them didn’t come up,” said Jojo’s dad, Kevin Hill.

Hill says that Jojo was a calm and loving Labrador and with his age, he was beginning to slow down.

“He was very passive. The worst thing he ever did to somebody was lick them. I mean, he didn’t even growl at people,” said Hill.

His daughter and son-in-law had just welcomed a baby and had asked the family to watch over their dog. They were heartbroken when they got the news of Rio’s death.

“This wasn’t the first time they had watched them. Before COVID hit, we got to take a month of honeymoon in Thailand and they were able to watch our dog. They have a lot of acreage and the dogs are able to run around and enjoy themselves,” said Rio’s dad, Trent Peterson.

The family says that neighbors in the area have been nothing but helpful and friendly. Though, this is not the first time they have gone through this experience.

“When I was younger, many years ago, we had a family dog shot on the property as well. So, it is a re-occurring thing and animal cruelty is absolutely disgusting,” said Rio’s Mom, Madison Peterson.

The family is grateful to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work. Their hopes are to bring justice to their pets and raise awareness to animal cruelty in East Texas.

“If anyone knows anything, please come forward. We just don’t want things like this to ever happen again to anyone else,” said Madison Peterson.

The family is offering a $1,500 reward for anyone who may know information leading to the person who may have committed this heinous crime. If you have any information, please contact the Van Zandt Sheriff’s Office at 903-567-4133.