Two high-ranking Smith County constable deputies arrested on multiple charges

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two high-ranking deputies in the Smith County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office have been arrested on numerous charges by the Texas Rangers.

42-year-old LaQuenda Banks and 44-year-old Derrick Holman were booked on charges that included abuse of official capacity, official oppression and theft.

Banks is listed on the Smith County Pct. 1 Constable page as the Chief Deputy while Holman is the Sergeant. Both were still on the website as of 9:20 a.m. Thursday morning and a screenshot is included below.

Both posted $30,000 bonds and have been released from the Smith County Jail. Their first court date has not been set.

This is not the first time this year that a Smith County constable’s office has been in legal trouble.

In September, former Pct. 2 Constable Joshua Black was convicted of official oppression for offering illegal sexual favors instead of monetary payment for a supervised visit business he was running.

A jury convicted Black after two hours of deliberation and sentenced him to six months in prison.

Also in September, 28-year-old Luis Sandoval, a former Smith County deputy, was arrested after being accused of using his unique login information to access a secure database to assist a drug trafficking operation from Mexico.