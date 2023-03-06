RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office announced that two men were shot near the 7100 block of County Road 291 on Sunday.

Officials said that deputies found the two men with gunshot wounds after arriving on the scene. One victim was transported to by helicopter to a hospital in Tyler and the other was sent by ambulance to a Henderson hospital, according to officials.

The two are in stable condition, according to Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said they are actively investigating the shooting and that arrest warrants will come soon.