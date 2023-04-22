JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville Police Department announced on Saturday that they’re investigating the deaths of two people found near the 1000 block of Clemons Drive.

Officials said they received a report of a dead body around 4:27 a.m. on Saturday. When Jacksonville PD, Jacksonville Fire Department and EMS arrived at the scene officers found two dead from gunshot wounds, according to a press release.

Investigators know the identity of the victims but officials said they are not releasing it at this time because of the nature of this crime.

Jacksonville PD said they are working with the Texas Rangers in this investigation.

Officials asked that anyone with information call Sergeant Hollis at 903-339-3338.