BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two Houston men have been sentenced to federal prison for conspiracy to commit bank theft in Bowie County, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.

According to a release, Teddrick Trayvon Solomon, 26, and Corde Deandre St. Jules, 21, pleaded guilty in 2022 to conspiracy to commit bank theft.

Solomon was sentenced to over just under 46 months in federal prison along with having to pay $257,789 in restitution. St. Jules was sentenced to 41 months in federal while also having to pay restitution totaling up to $257,789.

The sentencing hearings were held in front of U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder, III.

According to information presented in court, Solomon and St. Jules, along with others, conspired to burglarize ATMs in Bowie County.

An ATM at the Texar Federal Credit Union on Gibson Lane in Texarkana was burglarized in January 2021, and roughly $127,654 was stolen. A month later, an ATM located at the Wake Village Texar Federal Credit Union was burglarized and $10,513 was stolen, prosecutors said.

“In each burglary, one of the co-conspirators stole a pickup truck and then the defendants attached chains to the ATM and used the stolen truck to break open the ATM,” according to federal prosecutors. “There was approximately $60,000 in damage done to each ATM.”

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Wake Village Police Department, the Texarkana Police Department, and the Queen City Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan R. Jackson.