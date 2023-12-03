ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said that two men were stabbed in the Oak Ridge subdivision near Athens just after midnight on Sunday.

After the sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call about the stabbings, both victims were flown to a hospital in Tyler where officials said they are in serious condition.

Kevin Radican of Athens has been identified by the sheriff’s office as a suspect. According to the sheriff’s office, Radican was last seen reportedly leaving the crime scene with Savanah White of Malakoff.

Officials are asking anyone whose seen Radican or White to call Henderson County Sheriff’s Office or Henderson County Crime Stoppers.