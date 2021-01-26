UPDATE: Investigators say woman fired into car with children in shootings that left 2 injured in VZ County

CANTON Texas (KETK) – The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office has filed three more assault with a deadly weapon charges against a woman in connection with a shooting on Jan 25. that left two people injured.

Shelby Newton previously was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting spree. The sheriff’s office responded to a shooting 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 in the 1300 block of Willow Drive in Wills Point and found one person injured and then discovered a second victim at a different location.

Both victims were hospitalized.

Based on witness statements and evidence, investigators believe that after the shooting on Willow Drive near Wills Point, a man fled in a car and Newton followed and kept shooting as he drove into Wills Point.

The man was hit but the three children in the car with him were uninjured, said a statement Thursday from the SO.

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office located the car investigators believe was used by Newton and took her into custody. Authorities also arrested and charged John Curtis with being a felon in possession of firearm in connection with the shooting.

The three additional charges Newton face each carry a $150,000.00 bond each. Newton’s total bond now sis $800,000.



Mugshots released of Shelby Newton and John Curtis.