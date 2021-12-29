Two women arrested in Ore City after police reportedly find drugs during traffic stop

ORE CITY, Texas (KETK) – Ore City police arrested two women after a traffic stop on Tuesday.

At 8 p.m., an officer with the Ore City Police Department saw a black 2000 Mercedes going south on U.S. 259 North with a broken tail lamp.

During the traffic stop, officers saw two women in the car, now identified as Summer Beshea and Zoe Smith.

The officer said he smelled a strong scent of alcohol coming from the vehicle. He asked Beshea to exit and step to the back of the vehicle.

Photo courtesy of Ore City Police Department

The officer reportedly asked the woman if she had been drinking alcohol and if she had anything illegal in the car, and he said she answered ‘no’ to both.

Police say they were given consent to search the vehicle and found a small red container in the driver’s purse that contained six purple pills stamped RD 71, later determined to be morphine sulfate.

Officers also say they located marijuana and cocaine in the vehicle. The driver reportedly told the officers that she had a firearm in the vehicle as well, and they later located a .22 caliber revolver.

The driver and passenger were taken into custody and moved to the Upshur County Jail.

Beshea was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Zoe Smith was charged with possession of a controlled substance.