AUSTIN (KETK) — TxDOT is launching its statewide drunk driving prevention campaign this week in an effort to reach college students and share real-life experiences of people who have been affected by drunk driving crashes across Texas.

There were 872 DUI-alcohol related car crashes in Texas over last year’s spring break and the crashes resulted in 30 fatalities and 107 serious injuries, according to a release. TxDOT will host outreach events on college campuses and at popular spring break destinations.

One person in Texas dies every eight hours and 31 minutes in an alcohol related car crash, according to a release. Last year 1,029 people in Texas were killed and 2,522 were seriously injured due to drink driving, TxDOT said.

“These are disturbing numbers, especially as all of these crashes are preventable,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “Whether it’s transit, rideshare companies or a designated sober friend, there are several options for students to find a sober ride. We’re hoping these real-life stories show students that deadly consequences can and do happen every year during spring break.”

Officials say drinking and driving is 100% preventable, adding that it can have serious physical, emotional and financial consequences and could hurt or kill someone, impacting their life forever.

The ‘Drive Sober. No Regrets.’ campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreak, an effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while driving like wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving or driving under the influence. TxDOT says Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.