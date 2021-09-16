Tyler attorney sentenced in federal court for tax fraud scheme

John White’s mugshot from a DWI arrest in 2018. That charge was dismissed.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler lawyer will spend the next 18 months behind bars for failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in employment taxes from his law firm.

61-year-old John Bennett White IV pleaded guilty back in February in the scheme and was sentenced Wednesday afternoon by U.S. District Judge Campbell Barker, a President Trump nominee.

“Although Mr. White withheld payroll taxes from his employees’ paychecks, he spent the money on himself rather than pay it forward to the government. Mr. White also concealed assets in the names of other people and altered the law firm’s books to hide his fraud, all to the detriment of his honest, tax-paying, fellow Americans.” Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei

White was a firm manager of J. Bennett White, P.C. and court documents showed that he had “significant control over the finances of the firm.

Between mid-2007 and the end of 2015, there were seven quarters where White paid no employment tax money to the IRS and 10 quarters where it was only partial payments. In total, he hid more than $300,000.

Instead of paying the employment taxes, White paid other creditors and