Tyler Legacy principal resigns after ‘powdery white substance’ found at his home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) The principal for Tyler Legacy High School has resigned amid an investigation into a ‘powdery white substance’ found at his home earlier this week.

Tyler Police told KETK in the early morning hours of Thursday, emergency personel were called to the home of Dr. Daniel Crawford, which is on Pinnacle Circle in Tyler.

According to the incident report, officials found less than a gram of a ‘white powdery substance’. It has not been clarified what that substance was.

At this time, Police say Crawford has not been arrested, but there is an ongoing investigation and the incident report describes the crime as “possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1”.

Tyler ISD released a statement saying:

“Today, the district expected the resignation of Tyler Legacy Principal Dr. Daniel C. Crawford. The district will immediately begin the process of filling this vacancy.” TYLER ISD

Both Facebook and Twitter accounts for Dr. Crawford have been deleted.