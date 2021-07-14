Tyler man accused of child sexual assault, impregnating victim requests trial for next year

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager and impregnating his victim has asked to have a trial early next year after a court hearing on Wednesday.

26-year-old Elias Avellaneda is charged on two counts of child sexual assault and appeared before 114th District Judge Austin Jackson Wednesday morning.

This was his first hearing since his arrest last year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. His trial is scheduled for February 14, 2022 with one pre-trial hearing on February 4.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News, the victim had apparently run away from CPS custody last year. A hospital visit confirmed that she was pregnant and told police that Avellaneda was the father.

The two counts carry a life sentence in prison.

A second man in Jackson’s court on Wednesday also requested a jury trial to be held in February next year. 55-year-old Angelo Oneal is accused of raping a teenager more than 100 times over a four-year period will face a jury on February 28.

