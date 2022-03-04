TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was arrested early Friday morning and accused of hitting a woman and another vehicle with his car.

25-year-old Devonte Crawford-Milton was taken into custody by the Smith County Sheriff’s Department for outstanding warrants.

According to Tyler PD, Crawford-Milton was allegedly driving recklessly and struck another car along with a woman in the parking lot of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on Troup Highway. The woman suffered minor injuries from the crash.

Investigators say Crawford-Milton drove out of the city but was later arrested by Smith County deputies.

He has a lengthy criminal history with three convictions for theft and two for assault. He was out on bond awaiting trial for a charge of evading arrest.

Crawford-Milton still remains in jail, and detectives said they are working to charge him with aggravated assault for the incident at Fuzzy’s.