Tyler man accused of murdering girlfriend curses out lawyer and judge, willing to take plea deal

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man accused of murdering his girlfriend and stuffing her body in the trunk of his car cursed out his defense attorney and the judge at a hearing on Tuesday, but said he was willing to take a plea deal.

Johnny Orsburn, 40, was unwilling to listen to questions from 241st District Judge Jack Skeen during the hearing and wrongly accused his defense attorney Don Davidson of lying to him.

He is accused of murdering 42-year-old Leslie Gamino back in January 2020 and leaving her body in the back of her Volkswagen Jetta at the Town House Motel. Police were investigating Gamino’s disappearance after her daughter reported her missing earlier in the week.

Orsburn asked if he was charged with first-degree murder. When Skeen replied that he was, Orsburn said that Davidon advised him there were no degrees to murder in Texas.

As Skeen was trying to tell him that the term “first-degree” in Texas had to do with the length of the potential sentence, not the degree of the crime, Orsburn took off the headphones and refused to put them back on. He cursed at Skeen and seemed to take issue with everyone on the Zoom meeting.

I’m not getting confused, I’m getting lied to. I really don’t give a s***… I don’t even want to talk anymore. Y’all do what y’all are going to do, I don’t give a f*** what y’all do. Johnny Orsburn

Orsburn refused to come back to the screen and put his headphones on until deputies brought him back.

Minutes later, he asked unprompted to prosecutor Heath Chamness what a plea offer was and Chamness said that it would be 50 years in prison. Orsburn then yelled out: “Signed!”

Before Orsburn’s tirade and hastily accepted plea deal, Davidson had been discussing about having a hearing to withdraw as Osburn’s attorney. In two recent trips to the jail, Osburn was the only inmate out of 24 that refused to meet with him.

Skeen explained that if he did wish to take a plea deal rather than go to trial, he would have to see Davidson in prison so he could sign the plea deal. Judge Skeen also said that a hearing in the future would be set to formalize a plea deal, but did not set an exact date.

An arrest warrant for Osburn obtained by KETK News last year said that Gamino had multiple stab wounds to her chest and torso area.

The document states that Orsburn was taken to the Tyler Police Department and advised of his Miranda Rights before an interview. The warrant says that Orsburn described the night as “just a blur” and he was very vague in his answers.

After requesting to use the restroom, Orsburn said to officers “I know I killed my wife, but you guys are doing me wrong.” He complained about how he was in leg irons and handcuffs. Osburn said that he had been to prison before and “had never been treated [that] way.”

There is no record of a marriage between Orsburn and Gamino. According to court records, he has prior convictions for: